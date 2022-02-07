Zimbabwe’s rules out return to dollarisation

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe’s rules out return to dollarisation

0

Zimbabwe’s central bank has ruled out a return to using the US dollar as official currency because there’s not enough greenbacks in the country.

The financial system is still dominated by the local unit, Governor John Mangudya said in a monetary policy statement released today.

The Zimbabwean dollar, reintroduced three years ago, accounts for 56% of bank deposits with the balance made up of foreign currency, “which shows that there is no sufficient foreign currency liquidity to support dollarization in Zimbabwe”, he said.

The current system in which both the Zimbabwean dollar and foreign currencies are used for payments is ideal for promoting growth and competitiveness of the economy, Mangudya said.

The governor’s comments come as the government has sought to encourage the use of the local unit that’s plunged by 22% against the U.S. currency since October. That’s helped fuel inflation to more than 60% in January.

The US dollar is being used to pay for everything from fuel, food, medicines and school fees. State workers and bank employees have requested to be paid in greenbacks.

The local currency must be embraced to minimize the “sentimental value” of holding onto the past dollarization era which had its own challenges, including making the economy uncompetitive and difficult to service foreign obligations, Mangudya said.

The southern African country shifted to the US dollar from 2009 to 2019, after the local currency collapsed and a bout of hyperinflation decimated savings and resulted in fuel and food shortages.

Dollarization is “not a panacea to sustainably and competitively develop the country”, he said.- Bloomberg

(19 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in