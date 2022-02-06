Are Matebeleland North and Mashonaland Central now coronavirus free?

Are Matebeleland North and Mashonaland Central now coronavirus free?

Matebeleland North and Mashonaland Central have no active coronavirus cases but in Mashonaland Central two cases were recorded yesterday and three people recovered while in Matebeleland North there were 5 new cases but 124 people recovered.

There were 67 new cases and two deaths while 204 people recovered.

Cases in Mashonaland West went up to 1 414 while Harare and Bulawayo were static at 132 and 89 respectively.

The country now has 4 013 active cases.

Schools open tomorrow and boarding schools could be sources of new infections.

Charles Rukuni

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

