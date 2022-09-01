Zimbabwean businessman loses over US$53 million in 18 weeks

After making millions of dollars in gains early this year, Zimbabwean multimillionaire businessman Zinona Koudounaris has seen the market value of his stake in Harare-based Axia Corporation (Axia Corp) plummet recently as shares continue to fall amid a heightened equity sell-off by investors.

Koudounaris, who holds a total of 113 982 912 ordinary shares in Axia Corp, has seen the market value of his investment in the company fall by $17.2 billion (US$53.4 million) in the past 126 days, or exactly 18 weeks, according to data collected by Billionaires.Africa.

Axia Corp is a specialty retail and distribution company established in Zimbabwe. Its operations are managed by three business units: TV Sales & Home, Transerv, and Distribution Group Africa.

Koudounaris, a serial investor who holds a governance role in Axia Corp, controls a 20.86-percent ownership in the Zimbabwe-based corporation, equal to 113 982 912 ordinary shares.

Shares in the Zimbabwean firm were worth $58.7 (US$0.182) per share today, 6.48% lower than its opening price on Wednesday, as sustained selling pressures continued to impact the market value of companies on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The local bourse has been plagued recently by growing inflationary pressures, macroeconomic weakness, and the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar.

Recently, Axia Corp shares have plummeted from an all-time high of $209.57 ($0.65) per share on 27 April to $58.74 (US$0.182) per share today, owing to protracted selling actions and ballooning bearish momentum on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The price drop, which corresponds to a 72% loss for shareholders, has resulted in a 20.86% drop in the market value of Koudounaris’ shareholding, from $23.9 billion (US$74.2 million) on April 27 to $6.7 billion (US$20.8 million).

The recent drop in the market value of his shareholding reduced his year-to-date gains to US$8.4 million, down from US$61.7 million on 27 April.

Despite the recent slump, Koudounaris still ranks as one of the richest investors on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange thanks to the market value of his stake in Axia Corp.- Billionaires.Africa

(30 VIEWS)