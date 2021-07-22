Zimbabwe vaccinates more 67 629 in one day, surpasses 2 million doses

Zimbabwe today vaccinated a total of 67 929 people with 59 872 getting the first dose and 7 757 the second but new cases and deaths continued to be high.

It has now dispensed more than two million doses with 1 352 514 having received one dose and 664 587 fully vaccinated.

The country, however, recorded 2 301 new cases today and 61 deaths with Manicaland accounting for 22 deaths though 14 were from yesterday.

Harare had the highest number of new cases at 583 but it had 307 recoveries resulting in active cases increasing to 4 535. Manicaland is now in second place with 4 164 followed by Mashonaland West with 3 990.

Mashonaland East, which was in second place yesterday, dropped to fourth place after recording a whopping 945 recoveries. A total of 2 096 people recovered.

Cumulative cases now stand at 93 421, deaths at 2 870, recoveries at 61 723 and active cases at 28 828.

