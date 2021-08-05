The Insider

Zimbabwe vaccinates a record 96 830 in one day

Zimbabwe vaccinates a record 96 830 in one day

Zimbabwe today vaccinated a record 96 830 with 39 943 getting the first jab and 56 887 the second.

This pushed the number of those fully vaccinated to 920 554 while those who have received one dose stands at 1 780 541.

Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate at least 10 million people by the end of the year and has secured enough vaccines for nine million.

New cases dropped to 963 while 1 893 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 25 846.

There were 43 deaths, 13 of them in Bulawayo and 10 in the Midlands.

Harare and Manicaland, once again had the highest recoveries with 581 in the capital and 567 in Manicaland.

Harare is down to 4 240 active cases and Manicaland to 3 471. Mashonaland East now has the second highest number of cases at 3 894 while Bulawayo is now down to 1 142.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

