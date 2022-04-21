Zimbabwe suspends 3 financial institutions for exchange control violations

Zimbabwe has suspended three financial institutions- Metbank, Rolink Finance and Innbucks- for exchange control violations.
Metbank was suspended from conducting any foreign currency dealing pending full investigations.
Rolink Finance was suspended from operating as a bureau de change and was fined US$120 000 for exchange control violations.
Innbucks was ordered to stop operating as a money transfer service for failing to regularise its operations. Customers were given 30 days to redeem their balances.
