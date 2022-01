Zimbabwe has scrapped the US$20 application fee for passports which was supposed to be deposited with the country’s largest commercial bank, CBZ, before the programme had even kicked off.

The fee was introduced when the government announced that it was launching electronically readable passports which would cost US$100 for a normal passport and US$200 for an emergency one.

Applicants were supposed to deposit an application fee of US$20 with CBZ.

Continued next page

(126 VIEWS)