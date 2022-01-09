Coronavirus recovery in Zimbabwe slows down

Stories

Coronavirus recovery in Zimbabwe slows down

0

Coronavirus recovery in Zimbabwe has slowed down over the past two days with more new cases and fewer recoveries.

Yesterday, there were 636 news cases and 460 recoveries. On Friday, 1 089 people recovered but there were 1 104 new cases.

Active cases have therefore been increasing and rose to 24 221 yesterday.

Twelve people died yesterday, raising the number of people that have died since the beginning of the year to 144.

Cases in the worst hit provinces Mashonaland West and East went up to 6 295 and 4 770, respectively. Harare is at 977 and Bulawayo at 738.

Masvingo had the highest number of recoveries yesterday with 185 people overcoming the pandemic. It now has 795 active cases.

Vaccination remained low with 4 120 people getting the first jab, 4 118 the second and 495, the third.

 

(34 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in