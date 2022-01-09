Coronavirus recovery in Zimbabwe slows down

Coronavirus recovery in Zimbabwe has slowed down over the past two days with more new cases and fewer recoveries.

Yesterday, there were 636 news cases and 460 recoveries. On Friday, 1 089 people recovered but there were 1 104 new cases.

Active cases have therefore been increasing and rose to 24 221 yesterday.

Twelve people died yesterday, raising the number of people that have died since the beginning of the year to 144.

Cases in the worst hit provinces Mashonaland West and East went up to 6 295 and 4 770, respectively. Harare is at 977 and Bulawayo at 738.

Masvingo had the highest number of recoveries yesterday with 185 people overcoming the pandemic. It now has 795 active cases.

Vaccination remained low with 4 120 people getting the first jab, 4 118 the second and 495, the third.

(34 VIEWS)