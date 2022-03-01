Zimbabwe records only 57 coronavirus deaths in February

Zimbabwe ended February with only 6 714 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths, down from 16 408 new cases and 334 deaths in January.

Though February is a shorter month by three days, the improvement was quite drastic.

The country removed most coronavirus restrictions including opening its land borders though reports say the borders have not in fact been opened because the operational regulations have not been gazette.

Zimbabwe has the highest number of cases in December when 78 633 were infected but there were only 297 deaths. The highest deaths were in July when 1 743 people succumbed to the virus.

Vaccination uptake remains low, however, with 4.4 million having received the first dose, 3.4 million, two doses, and 123 025, the booster shot.

