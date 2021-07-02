The Insider

Zimbabwe records more coronavirus cases in the first two days of July than in February, March, April or May

Zimbabwe has recorded more coronavirus cases in the first two days of July than it recorded in February, Mach, April or May.

It recoded 1 442 cases today pushing the total for the two days to 2 799.

There were 33 deaths, 11 of them in the capital Harare.

Fifty-two people have died in the past two days, which is higher than total deaths for April or May.

Active cases have risen to 11 254 with 3 447 in Mashonaland West, 1 600 in Harare, 1 104 in the Midlands, 911 in Mashonaland Central, 844 in Masvingo and 819 in Bulawayo.

Mashonaland West had 348 new cases today and the Midlands 196.

A total of 157 people, however, recovered today, 50 of them from Mashonaland East, followed by 39 in Bulawayo and 37 in Harare.

Cases now stand at 52 663, deaths at 1 841 and recoveries at 39 568.

Vaccination has not picked up despite the delivery of 500 000 doses last week as only 5 308 got the first dose and 5 452 the second.

Another two million doses were expected this week.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

