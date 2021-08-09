Zimbabwe records 526 new cases and 19 deaths but Mnangagwa extends lockdown because cases still high

Zimbabwe today recorded 526 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, which is quite a significant improvement over the last few weeks, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the Level Four national lockdown by two weeks saying that although new cases had gone down considerably, they were still unacceptably high.

He told the nation: “The increase in new cases per day has gone down considerably in the past two weeks. This is a clear indication that the pandemic is under control. Unfortunately the number of new cases and deaths per day remain unacceptably high. It is for this reason that the current Level 4 lockdown has to be extended by a further 2 weeks.”

Mnangagwa has always preferred to be on the side of caution.

“Several countries are beginning to experience a fourth wave, quite worrisome are the trends in countries close to us. In most all of our neighbours infections have shown an upward trend, we therefore need to be vigilant now if not later of we are to avoid a fourth wave,” he said.

Today all 10 provinces recorded less than 100 new cases each with Matebeleland North recording 98 cases while Mashonaland Central had only 14.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries at 413, followed by Matebeleland South with 300.

Mashonaland East now has the highest number of active cases with 3 803 out of 22 724. Manicaland has 3 504 while Harare is down to 3 150 while Bulawayo has the lowest number at 907.

Bulawayo, however, had five deaths, the highest for today.

So far Zimbabwe has recorded 3 919 deaths, 116 853 cases and 90 210 recoveries.

The vaccination accelerated a little today with nearly 55 000 getting the jab. Some 33 210 got the first dose and 21 747 the second, bringing the total of those who have received one dose to 1 897 414 and those fully vaccinated to 1 044 365.

Zimbabwe has less than five months to vaccinate the 10 million it says it has to vaccinate to reach herd immunity.

