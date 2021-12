Zimbabwe is phasing out the current passports and replacing them with e-passports and those with current passports should replace them with e-passports by December 2023.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to launch the e-passports today.

According to Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021, the new passports cost USD$100 for an ordinary passport and USD$200 for an emergency or express one.

There is an application fee of US$20.

