New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe up again

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 4 872 new coronavirus cases with only 175 people recovering and two dying resulting in the number of active cases going up to 37 321.

The positivity rate also rose to 36.7%.

The current lockdown measures should be reviewed today.

Research has shown that the current variant is more transmissible but less severe.

Harare has the highest number of cases at 11 053 followed by Mashonaland East with 4 757, Manicaland 3 885 and Bulawayo 3 735.

More than 22 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 10 909 getting the first jab and 11 398, the second.

(80 VIEWS)