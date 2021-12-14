The Insider

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe up again

Stories

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe up again

0

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 4 872 new coronavirus cases with only 175 people recovering and two dying resulting in the number of active cases going up to 37 321.

The positivity rate also rose to 36.7%.

The current lockdown measures should be reviewed today.

Research has shown that the current variant is more transmissible but less severe.

Harare has the highest number of cases at 11 053 followed by Mashonaland East with 4 757, Manicaland 3 885 and Bulawayo 3 735.

More than 22 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 10 909 getting the first jab and 11 398, the second.

(80 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in