Zimbabwe pays out US$5.3 billion in 8 months, 80% from...

Stories

Zimbabwe pays out US$5.3 billion in 8 months, 80% from FCAs

0

Zimbabwe paid out US$5.3 billion in the eight months to August with 80% coming from foreign currency accounts, 17% from the auction and only 2% from the interbank market.

The auction allotted US$925.5 million in the eight months with only US$90.8 million being allotted in August, the second lowest allocation in the eight months. 

The lowest was in January when US$69.6 million was allotted while March had the highest allotment of US$184.1 million.

Nearly half of the money allotted in August, 46%, was for raw materials while machinery and equipment accounted for 25%.

(66 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in