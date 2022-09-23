Zimbabwe pays out US$5.3 billion in 8 months, 80% from FCAs

Zimbabwe paid out US$5.3 billion in the eight months to August with 80% coming from foreign currency accounts, 17% from the auction and only 2% from the interbank market.

The auction allotted US$925.5 million in the eight months with only US$90.8 million being allotted in August, the second lowest allocation in the eight months.

The lowest was in January when US$69.6 million was allotted while March had the highest allotment of US$184.1 million.

Nearly half of the money allotted in August, 46%, was for raw materials while machinery and equipment accounted for 25%.

