Zimbabwe orders 14-Day mandatory quarantine for travelers to curb omicron cases

Zimbabwe orders 14-Day mandatory quarantine for travelers to curb omicron...

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has imposed a 14-day mandatory quarantine of all travellers entering the southern African nation including returning residents, in a bid to halt the spread of the omicron variant.

“All returning residents and visitors have to undergo PCR testing, and will be quarantined at own cost, for days recommended by WHO, even if they present negative PCR test results from elsewhere,” Mnangagwa said in televised address on the state broadcaster tonight.

Zimbabwe is yet to record a case of the omicron variant since its neighbor South Africa disclosed detection of the new variant on Nov. 25.

The discovery of the new variant presents an “added risk, which compounds the burden we already face,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe is among several countries from the southern African region facing travel bans by Western countries including the US and UK International airlines including Qatar and Emirates have also halted flights to the country.

Additional curbs introduced include:

  • A revised curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Access to night clubs and bars will be restricted to vaccinated patrons
  • All Covid-19 related funerals to be supervised by health ministry officials.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

