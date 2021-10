Zimbabwe now has less than 2000 active coronavirus cases after 201 people recovered today 120 of them in Manicaland.

There were 34 new cases and one death leaving 1 931 active cases with Mashonaland East having the highest number of cases at 475 while Manicaland dropped to 327.

Matebeleland North is now is second place with 336. Bulawayo is down to 159 and Harare to 46.

Less than 10 000 people were vaccinated today with only 2 847 getting the first jab and 6 359 the second.

