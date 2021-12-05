The Insider

Zimbabwe now averaging 1000 new coronavirus cases a day

Stories

Zimbabwe now averaging 1000 new coronavirus cases a day

0

Zimbabwe has been recording more than 1 000 new coronavirus cases a day for the past three days with the positivity rate now at a staggering 15.2%.

Harare has about a third of the active cases with 1 535 out of 4 956 followed by Manicaland with 743 and Bulawayo 509.

There were 1 082 new cases yesterday with 343 from Harare and 284 in the Midlands.

There has, however, only been two deaths so far this month.

Vaccination continues to be slow, however, with 32 000 getting the jab yesterday, 20 893 getting the first dose and 11 205 the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that the country has enough vaccines for everyone and those who want booster shots, the third dose, can have that.

(51 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in