Zimbabwe now averaging 1000 new coronavirus cases a day

Zimbabwe has been recording more than 1 000 new coronavirus cases a day for the past three days with the positivity rate now at a staggering 15.2%.

Harare has about a third of the active cases with 1 535 out of 4 956 followed by Manicaland with 743 and Bulawayo 509.

There were 1 082 new cases yesterday with 343 from Harare and 284 in the Midlands.

There has, however, only been two deaths so far this month.

Vaccination continues to be slow, however, with 32 000 getting the jab yesterday, 20 893 getting the first dose and 11 205 the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that the country has enough vaccines for everyone and those who want booster shots, the third dose, can have that.

