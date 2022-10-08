Zimbabwe maintains that people must continue to wear masks

Zimbabwe has published new Covid-19 regulations in which it insists that people must continue to wear face masks.

According to the regulations gazetted yesterday, it is mandatory for people to wear masks indoors at workplaces and places to which the public has access, or in public conveyances such as taxis and commuter and other buses, goods, public service vehicles and trains and aeroplanes.

It is also mandatory to wear masks outdoors in public places, except for those individuals who are fully vaccinated, that is to say those who have been vaccinated at least twice against COVID-19.

Covid-19 cases have dropped drastically and as of 5 October, the latest statistics available, Zimbabwe had only 411 active cases.

It has so far recorded 257 655 cases but 251 640 people have recovered and 5 604 have died.

Vaccination has also slowed down with only 6.5 million having received one dose, 4.9 million two does and 1.2 million, three doses.

