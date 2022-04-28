Zimbabwe inflation now 96.4%

Zimbabwe’s inflation for April rose by 23.7 percentage points to reach 96.4% but United States economist Steve Hanke says the Southern African nation now has the highest inflation in the world and puts it at 207%.

Month-on-month inflation rose from 6.3% in March to 15.55% in April with the poverty line increasing from $9 708 to $11 363 per person.

Zimbabwe blames rising inflation on the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as what it terms speculative behavior within the business sector.

