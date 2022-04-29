UK continues to portray negative image of Zimbabwe

The United Kingdom continues to portray a negative image of Zimbabwe warning its citizens that the country is facing a shortage of cash and fuel and they should avoid any political gatherings as they can turn violent any time.

In its travel update, said to have been updated today, the UK said: “You should avoid any political gatherings or demonstrations. These can be unpredictable, can turn violent without notice and the response from the security forces may be disproportionate. You should exercise a high degree of caution and monitor local media and this travel advice for updates.”

It said taking photographs of police, armed forces personnel, government buildings and of demonstrations and protests is not permitted.

“You should avoid political activity, or activities which could be considered political, including political discussions in public places. Ensure you carry identification, so that you can produce it if required to do so by the security forces.”

The travel update said Zimbabwe’s economic situation remains unpredictable.

“Whilst the primary legal tender in Zimbabwe is the ‘Zimbabwe Dollar’, it is currently possible for tourists to transact using the US Dollar at the official exchange rate. This may change without notice.

“There is a shortage of physical cash so it is not always possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card. You should check with your tour operator or hotel what payment methods will be accepted.”

The update said Zimbabwe is currently experiencing some electricity shortages resulting in extended periods without power and availability of fuel can be sporadic.

While Zimbabwe has load shedding, fuel is readily available, especially if you are using foreign currency.

The US dollar is used for transactions without any restrictions, except perhaps when you want to pay for government services.

