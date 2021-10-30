Zimbabwe has no coronavirus deaths for two days running

Zimbabwe had no coronavirus death yesterday, the second consecutive day, but active cases rose to 643 after the country recorded 46 new cases and only 12 people recovered.

Fourteen of the new cases were at schools in Manicaland which now has 245 active cases. Masvingo is in second place with 112, while Bulawayo has 33 and Harare is down to 20.

The country is still under a Level Two lockdown which should be reviewed next week.

Just over 17 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 8 263 getting the first dose and 8 844 the second.

