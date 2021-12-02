The Insider

Zimbabwe has 712 new coronavirus cases in one day, cases up by 1 300 in one week

Measures taken by the government on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus might  have appeared to be harsh but the number of  new cases has been rising over the past week rising from 505 active cases on 26 November to 1 846 by yesterday.

There were 712 new cases yesterday with Harare accounting for 246 followed by Manicaland with 139 and Bulawayo 72. Harare now has 459 cases, Manicaland 337, Masvingo 284 and Bulawayo 147.

Zimbabwe introduced mandatory quarantine for all those coming into the country regardless of their status and widened the curfew to start at 9pm to 6am.

Vaccination also seems to be picking up with more than 28 000 getting the jab yesterday, 14 499 the first dose and 13 999 the second.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

