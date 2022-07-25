Zimbabwe gold coin kicks off at US$1 823.80

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe gold coin kicks off at US$1 823.80

0

The Zimbabwe gold coin, introduced as an alternative store of value to the United States dollar, kicked off at US$1 823.80 or $805 745.38.

The coin was also introduced to shore up the local currency which has been on a steady decline and is current pegged at $403.40 at the auction rate, $423.49 at the interbank rate, $600 cash on the black market, $750 on mobile money and $950 on swipe.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said it had released 2 000 coins which can be purchased in a number of currencies including the South African rand, the Botswana Pula, the British pound, the Euro and the Australian dollar.

It said the price of the coin will be published every day at 8am and will be based on the previous day’s London Bullion Market Association PM fix plus 5% to cover cost of production and distribution of the coins.

The central bank has also detailed conditions for purchasing the coin which are listed below.

Continued next page

(130 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in