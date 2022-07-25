UK monitoring the detention of Sikhala and Sithole

Britain’s Minister for Africa Vicky Ford says her government is monitoring the ongoing detention of Zimbabwe opposition legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

She said this in response to a question in Parliament on Friday.

“The UK is monitoring the ongoing detention of opposition Members of Parliament Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole in Zimbabwe. I met with the Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe on 30 June and reiterated the need for all political parties to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence and respect the right of others’ to campaign freely ahead of upcoming elections in 2023,” she said.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on 14 June following violence that broke out in Chitungwiza after Moreblessing Ali was murdered in May.

They have been on remand since.

A report by an online publication said Sikhala has been arrested about 70 times by the Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa administrations.

Q & A:

Paul Blomfield Labour, Sheffield Central: To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, whether she has made representations to the Zimbabwean Government on the detention of (a) Job Sikhala and (b) Godfrey Sithole.

