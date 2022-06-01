Zimbabwe forex auction rate remains above interbank rate

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe forex auction rate remains above interbank rate

1
1

The Zimbabwe foreign currency auction rate today remained above the interbank rate which fell to $304.4223 to the United States dollar against yesterday’s auction rate of $308.5201.

The black market rates remained unmoved at $360 for cash to $450 for swipe and zipit transactions.

The interbank rate is based on a willing-seller-willing buyer concept, making one wonder what is driving the black market rate.

Two economists, Gift Mugano and Tony Hawkins, have predicted that the Zimbabwe dollar will be dead by this month but Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube was optimistic that measures introduced by the government will shore up the local currency.

The measures included paying local contractors half of their fees in United States dollars and staggering the payment of the Zimbabwe dollar portion so that huge sums are not offloaded onto the parallel market.

(144 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

One Comment

Your email address will not be published.

  1. Pingback: Thurs. AM TNT News Articles 6-2-22 | Dinar Chronicles

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in