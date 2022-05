Zimbabwe’s foreign exchange auction has allotted US$3.1 billion since its inception in June 2020.

The country now, however, has three exchange rates but the gap between them is too wide.

The current auction rate is $173.27 while the interbank rate is $283.65 and the black market rate ranges from $360 to $420.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has urged business to use the interbank rate for pricing.

