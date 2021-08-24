The Insider

Zimbabwe forex auction allots record US$51.7 million to 1336 businesses

Stories

Zimbabwe forex auction allots record US$51.7 million to 1336 businesses

0

Zimbabwe’s foreign currency auction system today allotted a record US$51.7 million to 1 336 businesses, 937 of them being small and medium enterprises.

The local currency eased by 8 cents to average $85.9084 from last week’s $85.8290.

Offers were much higher in the SME auction ranging from $82.50 to $95 while in the main auction they ranged from $83 to $90.

All bids in the SME sector were met in full while in the main auction bids accepted were worth  US$41.3 million but US$36.5 million was allotted.

The auction has so far disbursed US$1.9 billion since its launch on 23 June last year.

Zimbabwe today received a major boost which should further stabilise the market with the release of nearly US$1 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the money will be used in four main areas:

  • The social sector; covering health, education, and the social safety nets;
  • The productive sector; supporting agriculture, industry and manufacturing, and the mining sector;
  • Infrastructure investments, and
  • Contingency resources, and foreign currency reserves for supporting macro-economic stability going forward.

(56 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in