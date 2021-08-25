Zimbabwe extends lockdown by two weeks as 27 die of coronavirus but new cases down to 319

Zimbabwe has announced an extension of its Level 4 national lockdown by two weeks saying although there has been a notable decrease in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, more efforts are required to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

It recorded 319 new cases and 27 deaths yesterday but 901 people recovered leaving the number of active cases at 10 430.

Midlands still has the highest number of active cases at 1 711 followed by Mashonaland West with 1 548 but Harare is down to 945 and Bulawayo to 235.

More than 60 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 37 016 getting the first jab and 23 397 the second. More than 1.5 million people have now been fully vaccinated.

People anxious for a return to normal are now asking for the lockdown to be removed as it prohibits travel and the country is under a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The recovery rate is now at 88% from 69% at the beginning of the month.

