The Insider

Zimbabwe dollar falls by 15 cents to breach $86 to...

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar falls by 15 cents to breach $86 to greenback

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by 15 cents to breach the $86 mark after hovering in the $85 range from 8 June as the Zimbabwe foreign exchange auction allotted US$46.5 million to 1280 bids, 901 of them in the small and medium enterprises sector.

The local currency dropped from $85.9084 last week to $86.0551 today.  It has fallen by $3.97 in the past eight months.

All the bids in the SME sector were allotted in full while bids in the main auction were allotted US$34.1 million instead of US$37.3 million.

Offers ranged from $83 to $92.

The auction has so far allotted US$1.96 billion since it kicked off on 23 June last year.

The auction has brought about stability in the market and is credited with the drop in inflation from 837.5% in July last year to 50.2% this month but there were questions on whether this could be sustained following reports that allotments were behind by almost two months and the auction had a payment backlog of US$200 million.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee however said the backlog was US$175 million and urged the bank to clear this within a month.

This is quite achievable as Zimbabwe has just received US$961 million from the International Monetary Fund and has pledged to use half the amount to stabilise the local currency.

(105 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in