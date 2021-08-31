Zimbabwe coronavirus deaths down to 3 as government allows sports activities to resume and theatres to open

Zimbabwe today recorded only three deaths and 192 new cases as the government felt it was now on top of the situation and allowed sports activities to resume and theatres to open for vaccinated people.

In her cabinet briefing today, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa informed the nation that:

considering that 98% of COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe are of the Delta variant, there is no longer need to quarantine travellers from countries afflicted with the variant, such as India;

that cinemas and theatres can now allow 50% sitting capacity of vaccinated clients, and that all workers should be vaccinated;

that national arts galleries across the country be opened to vaccinated clients only, and that all workers should be vaccinated;

to allow the resumption of sporting activities subject to strict observance of COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols. Attendant staff should also be vaccinated;

that, for all local activities in which the participants are below the age of 14, they shall, in all cases be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, have regular temperature checks and follow social distancing protocols;

athletes/children aged 14 to 18 years are highly recommended to get vaccinated, and the National Sports Associations can work with Sport and Recreation Commission to get this done;

that gymnasia, health spas and fitness centres be allowed to open only to vaccinated clientele; and

that all Sports Clubs must ensure that their coaches, managers and any support staff are vaccinated.

Active cases dropped to 7 297 after 658 people recovered. Deaths have now risen to 4 419, cases to 124 773 and recoveries to 113 057.

More than 47 000 people were vaccinated today with 30 132 getting the first jab and 17 035 the second and final jab.

