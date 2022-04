The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $4.34 to average $150.2157 against last week’s $145.8721.

A total of US$32 million was today allotted to 1 379 businesses with US$3.7 million going to 989 small businesses and US$28.3 million to 389 large companies.

Offers ranged from $135 to $160 while the black market ranged from $260 to $320.

Commercial banks are now allowed to sell foreign currency at market prices but are limited to US$1 000.

