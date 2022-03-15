Zimbabwe dollar eases by $3.93 to $134.08 against the US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by $3.93 to average $134.0820 against last week’s $130.1567.

The local currency continues to fall against the greenback and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube admitted at the weekend that it has yet to discover its real exchange rate.

“The country is in a good position, our current account position has been 4 percent in the positive for the past three years, which means we have more foreign currency inflows than outflows… so I do not understand why we are at this position, we are yet to discover the real exchange rate,” Ncube said.

More than 1 500 business were today allotted US$36.6 million with 1 105 small and medium enterprises getting US$5.7 million and 433 large companies, US$30.9 million.

The lowest offer was $127 and the highest $148.

(81 VIEWS)