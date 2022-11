The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by $2.12 to average $634.2539 to the United States dollar.

Black market prices remained unchanged, ranging from $700 to $820.

Offers at the auction ranged from $610 to $670.

A total US$11.5 million was allotted today to 176 bids.

Although the local currency continues to depreciate against the greenback, it has been stable for almost three months now, dropping from $458.3653 on 2 August.

It kicked off the year at $112.8228.

