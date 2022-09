Zimbabwe deputy police chief added to US sanctions list- full sanctions list

Zimbabwe Republic Police deputy commissioner general (administration), Stephen Mutamba, was added to the United States sanctions list today.

United Nations special envoy Alena Douhan has just released a report on the devastating effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe and has called on Washington to remove the illegal sanctions but instead, the United States added another person.

Mutamba joins a long list of individuals and companies on the US sanctions list which came into effect nearly 20 years ago.

Below is the full list of Zimbabwe individuals and firms on the US sanctions list

ALLAN GRANGE FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

AUCHENBURG FARM, Nyamandlovu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

BAMBOO CREEK FARM, Shamva, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

BLOCK WOOD MINING (a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES (PRIVATE)

LIMITED; a.k.a. MARANGE RESOURCES LTD), MMCZ Building, 90 Mutare Road, Harare,

Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 4101, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

BOURNE FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

CHINAMASA, Gamuchirai, 2 Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 11 Nov 1991;

Passport AN634603 (Zimbabwe); Child of Patrick Chinamasa (individual)

[ZIMBABWE].

CHINAMASA, Monica, 6B Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB circa 1950;

Spouse of Patrick Chinamasa (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHINAMASA, Patrick, 6B Honeybear Lane, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 25 Jan 1947;

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

CHIWEWE, Willard, Private Bag 7713, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 19 Mar 1949;

Masvingo Provincial Governor (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

COLD COMFORT FARM TRUST CO-OPERATIVE, 7 Cowie Road, Tynwald, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O. Box 6996, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

COMOIL (PVT) LTD, 2nd Floor, Travel Plaza, 29 Mazoe St., Box CY2234, Causeway,

Harare, Zimbabwe; Block D, Emerald Hill Office P, Emerald Park, Harare, Zimbabwe

[ZIMBABWE].

CONDURANGO (a.k.a. CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED), New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O.Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

CONDURANGO INVESTMENTS PVT LTD (a.k.a. CONDURANGO; a.k.a. MBADA; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMOND MINING; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS; a.k.a. MBADA DIAMONDS (PRIVATE) LIMITED),New Office Park, Block C, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe; P.O.Box CY1342, Causeway, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

CORBURN 13 FARM, Chegutu, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

DIVINE HOMES (a.k.a. DIVINE HOMES (PVT) LTD), 31 Kensington, Highlands, Harare,

Zimbabwe; Shop # 6, Hillside Shopping Center, Harare, Zimbabwe; 12 Meredith

Drive, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

DIVINE HOMES (PVT) LTD (a.k.a. DIVINE HOMES), 31 Kensington, Highlands, Harare,

Zimbabwe; Shop # 6, Hillside Shopping Center, Harare, Zimbabwe; 12 Meredith

Drive, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

EIRIN FARM, Marondera, Zimbabwe [ZIMBABWE].

