11 Zimbabweans removed from US sanctions list

Eleven Zimbabweans, half of whom are now dead while the remainder have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions, were yesterday removed from the United States sanctions list.

It, however, added one person, Stephen Mutamba, deputy commissioner general of the police.

According to the United States, Mutamba was added to the sanctions list because: “Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties who oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party.

“In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

“In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.”

Below is the list of 11 people removed:

MANYONDA, Kenneth, 6 Speke Avenue, Murambi, Mutare, Zimbabwe; DOB 10 Aug 1934; Central Committee Member (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

MOYO, Simon Khaya; DOB 01 Oct 1945; Passport ZD001512 (Zimbabwe); Politburo Member (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died November 2021

MUCHENA, Olivia Nyembezi, 59 The Chase, Mount Pleasant, Harare, Zimbabwe; DOB 18 Aug 1946; Passport AD000086 (Zimbabwe); Minister of State for Science and Technology Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

POTE, Selina; Deputy Secretary for Gender and Culture (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

SHIRI, Perence; DOB 11 Jan 1955; Zimbabwean Air Marshal (Air Force) (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died July 2020

SIKOSANA, Absolom; Politburo Secretary for Youth Affairs (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died May 2020

ZIMONDI, Paradzai; DOB 04 Mar 1947; Zimbabwe Prisons Chief (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died January 2021

MATIZA, Biggie Joel; DOB 17 Aug 1960; Passport ZA557399 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died January 2021

MUGUTI, Edwin, 7 Tay Road, Vainona, Borrowdale, Zimbabwe; DOB 02 May 1964; Passport AN775556 (Zimbabwe); Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

SAKABUYA, Morris; Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works, and Urban Development (individual) [ZIMBABWE].

SAVANHU, Tendai; DOB 21 Mar 1968; Politburo Deputy Secretary of Transport and Social Welfare (individual) [ZIMBABWE]. –Died January 2021

