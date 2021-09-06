Zimbabwe coronavirus recovery rate up to 93% as 1 312 recover in one day

A total of 1 312 people recovered from coronavirus yesterday, 1 057 from Masvingo alone, pushing the recovery rate from 91% to 93%.

There were 125 new cases and 16 deaths resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 4 667.

Only one province, Manicaland, now has more than a thousand cases. It has 1 117 while Mashonaland West has 958. Masvingo is down to 327. Harare is at 428 and Bulawayo 181.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 4 482 deaths, 125 550 cases and 116 401 recoveries.

More than 31 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 14 916 getting the first dose and 16 437, the second.

Zimbabwe intends to vaccinate at least 10 million people to attain herd immunity.

