Zimbabwe kicked off April on a positive note with the coronavirus recovery rate improving to 97%.

It recorded 128 new cases and no deaths while 199 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 2 495.

Mashonaland East still has 1 478 cases but Masvingo and Bulawayo are at 55 and Harare at 77.

The vaccination blitz continued on a positive note with 112 372 people getting the jab, 75 756 the first dose, 11 017 the second, and 25 599, the third.

(10 VIEWS)