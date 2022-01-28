Zimbabwe coronavirus positivity rate drops to 4%

Stories

Zimbabwe coronavirus positivity rate drops to 4%

0

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 135 new coronavirus cases and three deaths with a positivity rate of 4% indicating that the country is getting in control of the pandemic if it sustains that rate.

A country is said to be in control of the pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

The number of cases across the country dropped to 7 073 after 671 people recovered. Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West account for the bulk of the cases with 2 558 and 1 378, respectively while Harare and Bulawayo have the lowest number at 201 and 157, respectively.

The country is under a Level Two lockdown which should be reviewed today.

The review could include the re-opening of schools which was postponed from 10 January.

(21 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in