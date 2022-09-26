Zimbabwe annual inflation down to 280.4%, month-on-month to 3.5%

Stories

Zimbabwe annual inflation down to 280.4%, month-on-month to 3.5%

0

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation dropped marginally in September to 280.4% down from 285% in August but month-on-month inflation fell from 12.4% in August to 3.5% this month.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube predicted that Zimbabwe inflation would remain high until September and would start declining after that.

Last week he said that month-on-month inflation would drop to 3% by the end of the year and annual inflation to less than 100% next year.

The government has introduced a number of measures to curb inflation and to shore up the local currency. 

The measures include the introduction of gold coins, the hiking of the key interest rate and a clampdown on suppliers who were milking the government by overpricing their goods and services.

(36 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in