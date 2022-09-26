Masvingo has the highest number of people not registered to vote next year

Masvingo, one of the strongholds of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and home of Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa, has the highest number of people not registered to vote in next year’s elections, according to the latest survey by Afrobarometer.

The survey, released over a week ago, says 58% of the people in Masvingo involved in the survey were not registered to vote while in another ZANU-PF stronghold, Mashonaland Central, only 12% were not registered. Only 13% in the CCC stronghold of Harare were not registered.

The survey also showed that 41% of those aged 18-35 were not registered.

Detailed graphic:

