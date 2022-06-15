Will people still be declared heroes if ZANU-PF loses elections?

Will people still be declared heroes if ZANU-PF loses elections?

Opposition legislator David Tekeshe has asked whether people would still be declared heroes if the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front is defeated.

He asked this because he was totally ignored at the recent burial of a provincial hero in his own constituency. His presence, he said, was not even acknowledged while that of the person he beat in the elections and a legislator from another constituency were recognised.

“A business colleague by the name Michael Nyamusamba was declared a provincial hero, I attended the funeral.  I was surprised to see at the hero’s funeral that there were slogans and regalia.  I thought heroes are above parties,” Tekeshe told Parliament.

“What really surprised me is that the funeral takes place in my Constituency in Rusape and I was never acknowledged.  Some MPs from other constituencies were acknowledged, given chairs to sit and they were sitting in the shed.   I stood in the sun yet I am the MP of the place.  My question is, should a hero’s funeral be taken on party grounds?”

He went on: “The one I defeated was acknowledged.  The next door Member of Parliament was acknowledged; they gave them chairs.  So, if ZANU PF loses elections, does it mean there would be no heroes and war veterans?”

Full contribution:

HON. TEKESHE: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. My point of national interest emanates from a provincial hero’s funeral which was held in my Constituency on Saturday.  A business colleague by the name Michael Nyamusamba was declared a provincial hero, I attended the funeral.  I was surprised to see at the hero’s funeral that there were slogans and regalia.  I thought heroes are above parties.  What really surprised me is that the funeral takes place in my Constituency in Rusape and I was never acknowledged.  Some MPs from other constituencies were acknowledged, given chairs to sit and they were sitting in the shed.   I stood in the sun yet I am the MP of the place.  My question is, should a hero’s funeral be taken on party grounds? – [Laughter.] – These people think using their legs, they do not really think. – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

THE HON. SPEAKER: Hon. Member, withdraw that statement.

HON. TEKESHE: With all due respect Mr. Speaker, I can withdraw the statement but the way they are behaving; they really behave like they are using their legs.

THE HON. SPEAKER: You cannot withdraw the statement conditionally.

HON. TEKESHE: I withdraw Mr. Speaker.

THE HON. SPEAKER: Wind up, your minute is getting over.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

