Who wants Sikhala out of the MDC?

Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Douglas Mwonzora says he has been approached by some party leaders to recall Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala as well as Hwange Central Member of Parliament Daniel Molokela-Tsiye but he has not done so because he cannot be told who to recall.

Besides, he said, he did not want to be involved in other parties’ internal squabbles.

More than 30 legislators including six from the People’s Democratic Party have been recalled from Parliament since the Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the MDC was illegitimate.

Outspoken Sikhala is national vice-chairman of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa while Molokela-Tsiye is former party spokesman and a member of the national executive council.

Both Sikhala and Molokela-Tsiye are lawyers.

Sikhala has been vocal about taking more action and not just talk, a criticism that has been viewed to be targetted at Chamisa who has been described as the twitter president because he is rarely at the battle front.





(141 VIEWS)