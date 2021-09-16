The Insider

2 million now fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

2 million now fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe

More than 55 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated today bringing the number of people that are now fully vaccinated to just over two million, a fifth of those the country needs to inoculate to attain herd immunity.

A total of 16 377 got their first dose while 38 929 got their second, increasing the number of people who have received one dose to 2 908 514 and those fully vaccinated to 2 001 987.

There were 285 new cases and nine deaths today while 213 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases going up to 2 808.

Charles Rukuni

