Who pocketed US$755 700, Mnangagwa or the publisher?

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba must be laughing his heart out.

He tweeted that Mnangagwa’s biography- A life of Sacrifice: Emmerson Mnangagwa– sold 50 380 copies at US$15 each at its launch yesterday.

The hacks quickly made their calculations. And the headlines started rolling out: President Emmerson Mnangagwa Pockets US$755 700 From Book Sales In Just A Day.

Was it Mnangagwa who made the money or it was the book publisher, Jarach Media which was represented by Rachel Jambaya who was present at the launch?

Was it a lack of understanding of how publishing works or strategic ignorance just to drag in Mnangagwa’s name and the money that was made, R11 million?

Charles Rukuni

