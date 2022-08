Exiled former ZANU-PF propaganda chief Jonathan Moyo has scoffed at Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s latest offering- operation mango.

He tweeted: “Let’s go operation mango; yellow inside, green outside; why, to preserve yourselves: be Zanu in their slogans; be Zanu wherever you are going”,@nelsonchamisa. Hahahaha. This comes across as a ‘clever’ way of campaigning for ZanuPF. But still, a coconut cannot be a mango!





(85 VIEWS)