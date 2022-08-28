Chamisa tells Mnangagwa church is for worshipping not campaigning

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has hit back at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who allegedly called him a “mad man” at a church gathering, saying church is for worshipping and not for political campaigning.

Mnangagwa, who did not name Chamisa told a gathering of the Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu: “When a mother gives birth to a mentally-challenged child, she does not starve him to death. They will continue to give him food. We also have a mad man in our midst who thinks that Zimbabwe will be developed by the British or Americans. We cannot stop him, but he will continue to bark without ruling.”

In what appeared to be a response to Mnangagwa Chamisa, who also did not name Mnangagwa, tweeted: “CHURCH IS FOR WORSHIP NOT POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING ..Politicians must desist from defiling places of worship and prayer by bringing contaminating toxicity and politics…turning holy ground into hunting ground for votes and political advocacy & canvassing. Happy Sabbath ZIMBABWE .

“All politicians who visit church gatherings for political grandstanding should sincerely introspect and check if they are in their lane. Let’s go to church to worship and praise God Almighty and seek God’s blessings rather than turn Church gatherings into political rallies.”

The sparring between Mnangagwa and Chamisa could be the start of a campaign for the 2023 harmonised elections which are now less than a year away.

Chamisa has already claimed victory at the elections telling South Africans who are kicking out Zimbabweans on special permits at the end of this year to bear with him because Zimbabwe will be a different country in less than 400 days.

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints. I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our fights will be a thing of the past,” he tweeted.

