Two million doses of sinovac vaccines arrive but July already worse than June

The consignment of two million Sinovac vaccines bought by Zimbabwe from China has arrived and was received by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Minister of Health John Mangwiro.

The latest batch brings to 4.26 million doses that Zimbabwe has procured, enough to fully vaccinate 2.2 million people.

Zimbabwe is currently facing the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak which threatens to be worse than the second wave.

Some 19 521 people were infected and 854 people died when the second wave hit the country in January just after the Christmas break.

There were 10 903 cases and 195 deaths in June but July is already worse with 10 363 cases in the first week alone. Deaths are slightly lower at 184 as of yesterday.

