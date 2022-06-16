This is what will happen if Zimbabwe dollarises- Mthuli Ncube

Zimbabwe will wipe out its banking sector completely if it dollarises, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told Parliament yesterday.

He said dollarising was a bad idea and no finance minister would do that.

He was responding to question in Parliament over dwindling salaries for civil servants and was asked why not simply dollarise.

“Let me …explain what will happen under US dollarization which is what happened during the Unity Government. What happened is that there was deflation and deflation means that we had negative growth and that was totally undesirable,” Ncube said.

“We also had an increase in bad debts and that is why we ended up creating ZAMCO to clean up the problem that was created by the USD. The competitiveness of our industry was basically shut down. We just became a nation of importers and we de-industrialised and that destroyed our industry which has only been resuscitated by the introduction of the Zimbabwe dollar during the Second Republic.

“Madam Speaker Ma’am, do you not think that it was ironic that during the USD regime, we had no foreign currency. We had no reserves. We could not even pay our foreign debts. We only began paying our foreign debts after introducing the Zimbabwe dollar. It has given us the leeway to do what we do.

“What we did during the Unity Government, we could not fix our roads. We borrowed money from South Africa to do the Plumtree-Harare-Mutare Road. This time around, we are not borrowing, we are using our own resources and that capability has been afforded by the introduction of our own domestic currency.

“If you introduce the USD only, tomorrow you will wipe out the banking sector completely because you have to convert all those Zim dollar balances into USD. You will wipe out the bank balances of companies. Is that what you want?

“You will create a serious situation if you adopt the USD in this country. It is a very bad idea. No Minister of Finance should want that because it means you are walking on one macroeconomic tool when the toolbox is incomplete. You only have fiscal policy but no monetary policy. So, it is a bad idea.”

Q & A:

HON. CHIKWINYA: Thank you Hon. Speaker, my question is directed to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development. The Government has launched the National Development Strategy 1 and the intention was to uplift the economy and promote developmental issues. This has proved that the economy is actually doing the opposite. Civil servants are not getting enough salaries; in fact, they are only managing to buy…

THE HON. SPEAKER: What is your question Hon. Member?

HON. CHIKWINYA: The question is that in view of the dwindling levels of the quality of life where poverty is on the increase, what is the new strategy under which the Minister may be able to announce to Parliament which can give confidence to the citizens that the Government is able to provide solutions with regards to the current economic challenges which we are facing?

