Six provinces in Zimbabwe now have less than a thousand coronavirus cases each

Matebeleland North yesterday joined five other provinces in Zimbabwe that have less than a thousand coronavirus cases, each, leaving only four with over a thousand with Mashonaland East, which has the highest number, at 2 821.

Mashonaland West is in second place with 2 332 while the Midlands has 1166 and Manicaland 1 162.

Zimbabwe had 397 new cases and four deaths yesterday while 907 people recovered leaving the country with 10 833 active cases.

Matebeleland North has 994, Matebeleland South 762, Harare 492, Masvingo 452, Mashonaland Central 375 and Bulawayo 277.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 14 437 cases and 276 deaths this month.

Vaccination continues to be low with 5 542 people getting the first jab, 5 137 the second and 2 223 the third yesterday.

