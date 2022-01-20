Bulawayo down to 298 coronavirus cases

Bulawayo, which has the highest vaccination rate in Zimbabwe, is now down to 298 active coronavirus cases while the country as a whole has 11 617.

Four other provinces are under a thousand cases. Matebeleland South has 798, Harare 554, Mashonaland Central 391 and Masvingo 369.

Mashonaland East still leads with 2 830 followed by Mashonaland West with 2 335.

There were 411 new cases and 10 deaths yesterday but 922 people recovered.

The positivity rate was 6.8% while recovery rate rose to 93%.

Zimbabwe is under a Level Two national lockdown which should be reviewed next when a decision should also be announced on when schools will re-open.

More than 16 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 6 998 getting the first jab, 7 036 the second and 2 490 the third.

(22 VIEWS)